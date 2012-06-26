版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 22:02 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's IPC index flat, Europe eyed

Mexico's IPC stock index index is mostly flat, up 0.09 percent to 39,194 points, with investors cautious ahead of a European summit meeting this later week and after Spanish bond yields rose. Brewer Grupo Modelo slipped 4.17 percent after climbing more than 19 percent during the last session on reports of Anheuser-Busch InBev's interest in buying the rest of the company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐