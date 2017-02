Brazil's No.2 airline, Gol Linhas Aereas plans to reduce its workforce by 2,500 employees this year through layoffs, hiring freezes and natural turnover at the company, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.

Gol has already cut about 1,000 jobs so far this year in an effort to scale back operations and restore profitability after losing 710 million reais ($342 million) in 2011.