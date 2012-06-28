版本:
STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares fall on summit doubts

Mexico's IPC stock index falls 0.21 percent to 39,393 points on investor doubt European leaders will provide any concrete measures to resolve the region's debt crisis during a two-day summit. The decline caps a four-session gaining streak. The index is heading toward a 3.9 percent advance in June.

