2012年 7月 2日

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares gain, lifted by presidential elections

Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.45 percent to 40,372 points, continuing to climb to record highs as it tracked gains on Wall Street and also bolstered by domestic elections.

Mexico's old ruling party claimed victory after Sunday's presidential election but its candidate, Enrique Pena Nieto, likely will have to negotiate to pass planned economic reforms.

