New housing starts in the city of Sào Paulo, Brazil's biggest real estate market, are expected to fall 21 percent this year from last year, industry group Secovi-SP said on Wednesday, down from a prior outlook for a 5 percent decline.

The real estate association maintained its forecast of a 10 percent rise in new home sales this year. In the first five months of the year sales rose 13.3 percent from a year earlier while housing starts fell 31 percent.