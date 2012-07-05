版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 21:51 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares slip after ECB rate cut

Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.59 percent to 40,119 points after the European Central Bank slashed interest rates but investors doubted whether it would be enough to put the region on the path to recovery. The index is coming off record highs reached earlier this week and is eyeing U.S. payroll data due out Friday after private sector hiring jumped more than expected in June.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐