STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican shares slip on global economy worries

Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.39 percent to 40,071 points a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve, in its latest FOMC meeting minutes, indicated there would be no new stimulus measures, and as concern about the global economy weighed.

Shares of Mexican retailer Femsa fell for the second straight session after family stakeholders sold a large volume of shares of the company's joint venture, bottler Coca-Cola Femsa.

