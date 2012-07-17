版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 21:48 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares up ahead of Bernanke

Mexico's IPC stock index advances 0.46 percent to 41,099, trading at a record high ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer hints about whether the U.S. central bank will offer more stimulus. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index suggests the IPC is overbought.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐