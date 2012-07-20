版本:
中国
2012年 7月 20日

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares near flat on euro zone woes

Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat, off 0.05 percent at 40,732 points on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis after Spanish borrowing cost climbed and an indebted region of Spain said it would seek the central government's help. The index is on track to end the week up about 0.7 percent.

