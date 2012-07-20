STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares near flat on euro zone woes

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat, off 0.05 percent at 40,732 points on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis after Spanish borrowing cost climbed and an indebted region of Spain said it would seek the central government's help. The index is on track to end the week up about 0.7 percent.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.