2012年 7月 24日

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican shares flat on Spain worries

Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.13 percent to 40,896 points on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields, soft euro zone economic data and data showing U.S. manufacturing slowing. Wal-Mart de Mexico , which advanced 0.68 percent, helped limit losses. The company reported second quarter profits of 9 percent after market close on Monday.

