公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三

STXNEWS LATAM-TIM Brasil to double investment to boost service quality

TIM Participações, Brazil's second largest wireless
carrier, pledged on Tuesday to double investments on service
quality to 451 million reais ($221 million) a year through 2014,
after regulators suspended sales of plans for constant
disruptions.
    TIM Brazil, as the company is known, pledged to invest 9.5
billion reais in Brazil through 2014, Mario Girasole, TIM's
senior vice president for regulatory issues, said on Tuesday.

