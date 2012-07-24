STXNEWS LATAM-TIM Brasil to double investment to boost service quality

TIM Participações, Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, pledged on Tuesday to double investments on service quality to 451 million reais ($221 million) a year through 2014, after regulators suspended sales of plans for constant disruptions. TIM Brazil, as the company is known, pledged to invest 9.5 billion reais in Brazil through 2014, Mario Girasole, TIM's senior vice president for regulatory issues, said on Tuesday.