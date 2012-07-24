STXNEWS LATAM-TIM Brasil to double investment to boost service quality

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIM Participações, Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, pledged on Tuesday to double investments on service quality to 451 million reais ($221 million) a year through 2014, after regulators suspended sales of plans for constant disruptions. TIM Brazil, as the company is known, pledged to invest 9.5 billion reais in Brazil through 2014, Mario Girasole, TIM's senior vice president for regulatory issues, said on Tuesday.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.