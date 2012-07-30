STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate defaults fall in June-Serasa

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Corporate defaults fell 5.7 percent in June from the prior month, reflecting an improving outlook in sales and a decline in borrowing costs, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. On an annual basis, bank and non-bank defaults rose 16.5 percent in the first half -- the fastest pace since 2009, Serasa said.
Non-bank defaults rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier, bank defaults such as loans in arrears jumped 23.9 percent, and bounced checks rose 3.7 percent, Serasa said.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017