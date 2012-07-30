版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 01:46 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate defaults fall in June-Serasa

Corporate defaults fell 5.7 percent in June from the prior month, reflecting an improving outlook in sales and a decline in borrowing costs, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. On an annual basis, bank and non-bank defaults rose 16.5 percent in the first half -- the fastest pace since 2009, Serasa said.

Non-bank defaults rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier, bank defaults such as loans in arrears jumped 23.9 percent, and bounced checks rose 3.7 percent, Serasa said.

