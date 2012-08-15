FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil survey says low income families saddled with debt

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
According to Barclays analyst Fabio Zagatti, a survey conducted by local pollster ProTeste with 200 households living in Brazil's two largest states showed that low- and middle-class families are currently using an average 46 percent of their disposable income for debt-servicing. Barclays said on a Wednesday report that ProTeste found that 57 percent of respondents claim having outstanding debt of up to 500 reais ($246), while 39 percent said they owe at least 5,000 reais.
The numbers show debt-servicing burden twice as high as official numbers from the central bank though, according to Zagatti, that probably reflects ProTeste's methodology that includes non-bank household debt. Over half of respondents indicated that they hold debt of up to three months of maturity, and about one-third have outstanding debt maturing after three years.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.