STXNEWS LATAM-Loss at buyout firm GP Investments widens in Q2-filing

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
GP Investments, the largest Latin American buyout firm, posted late on Tuesday a net loss of $135.2 million in the second quarter, compared with $52.4 million a year earlier. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based fund, led by Brazilian bankers Antonio Bonchristiano and Fersen Lambranho, saw realized losses on investments more than triple in the quarter to $116.7 million.
The decline in local borrowing costs and an 11 percent tumble in the value of the Brazilian currency against the U.S. dollar drove GP Investments' net asset value of its investment portfolio down 9 percent in the period, the company said in a securities filing. During the quarter, GP Investments divested steak house restaurant chain Fogo de Chão, which generated a $204.7 million return.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.