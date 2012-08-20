STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil companies increase loan demand in July-Serasa

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Brazilian corporate demand for bank loans rose 7.9 percent in July from the prior month, in a further indication that expectations of a recovery in economic activity and the impact of lower borrowing costs are likely to drive borrowing higher in coming months, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Still, on an annual basis, loan requests by large, small and mid-sized companies fell 3 percent.
So far this year, corporate demand for bank loans is down 1 percent from the same period of 2011, Serasa said. On a sequential basis, small-sized companies ramped up requests for credit by 8.5 percent, while mid-sized and large companies showed no growth in demand for loans in July, the company said.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.