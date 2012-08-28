版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 22:20 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Klabin sees output, EBITDA doubling in three years

Klabin, Latin America's largest paper producer, will double output as well as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization within the next three years, Chief Executive Officer Fábio Schvartsman told reporters on Tuesday.

