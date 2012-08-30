版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四 21:08 BJT

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil authorizes Caixa to hike capital base by 1.5 bln reais

The Brazilian government authorized the National Treasury to boost the capital base of state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal by 1.5 billion reais ($728 million) through the transfer of shares held in oil company Petrobras and telecommunications holding company Telebras to the bank.

The decision was published in the government's official gazette on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐