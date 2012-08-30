FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil authorizes Caixa to hike capital base by 1.5 bln reais

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Brazilian government authorized the National Treasury to boost the capital base of state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal by 1.5 billion reais ($728 million) through the transfer of shares held in oil company Petrobras and telecommunications holding company Telebras to the bank.
The decision was published in the government's official gazette on Thursday.
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct