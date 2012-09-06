STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks gain after U.S. jobs data, Draghi comments

Brazilian shares rose on Thursday for the second day in three after data showed an increase in private-sector payroll jobs in the United States and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi outlined a new bond buying program to jumpstart growth in the euro region.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1 percent to 57,431.04, the highest level in more than a week. Preferred shares of Vale led gains after jumping 1.5 percent - the second straight increase in the stock.