XxFINNEWS LATAM-Petrobras wins majority consent to change terms of 2014, 2018 bonds

Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had obtained consent from a majority of bondholders to change some terms of bonds expiring in 2014 and 2018. On March 11, the company, through finance unit Petrobras International Finance Co., proposed amendments to the contracts for those bonds in which it would modify the existing merger covenant of the indenture to eliminate the requirement that any successor entity to the unit, as a result of a merger, consolidation or similar transaction, be a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

Petrobras, as the Brazilian oil producer is known, determined at the time that it is more efficient, from a tax perspective, to re-domicile the finance unit to a jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands.

Petrobras investor relations officials were unable to immediately provide further clarification.