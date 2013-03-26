版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 20:35 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Embraer says court ruling validates Republic Airways contract

A court ruling giving the go-ahead to a corporate reorganization between AMR Corp's American Airlines and Republic Airways Holdings Inc. validated a January purchase order of up to 94 E-175 planes made from Brazilian aircraft producer Embraer SA, according to a statement on Tuesday.

According to Embraer, 47 planes in the contract are firm orders with the remainder being additional planes.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐