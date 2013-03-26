版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 06:41 BJT

FINNEWS LATAM-Holders of Brazil's Eletropaulo notes agree to covenant changes

Bondholders of Brazilian power utility Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA's local debt approved on Tuesday a proposal by the company to modify some contractual terms for the notes, according to a securities filing. The terms that were modified include some financial indicators used to gauge the company's credit performance and that, if violated, could lead to an early repayment of the debt.
