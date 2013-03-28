STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Multiplus scraps plan to sell shares in follow-on offering

Multiplus SA, the customer loyalty program unit of LATAM Airlines Group SA, on Thursday scrapped plans to sell an undetermined number of common shares in an offering, according to a securities filing. The São Paulo-based company cited "unfavorable economic conditions" affecting local and international markets, the filing added.

Multiplus has fallen 40 percent so far this year, following a 59 percent gain in 2012. The company sold shares for the first time in 2010.