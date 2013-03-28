版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Multiplan raises $351 mln in share offer

Multiplan SA, a Brazilian shopping mall operator, raised a total 705 million reais ($351 million) from the sale of new shares in a follow-on offering, according to securities regulator CVM's Website. The company sold 10.8 million shares at a price of 58 reais each, CVM said. A supplementary lot of 1.35 million shares was subscribed.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for expansion and bolstering the company's capital position, CVM added.
