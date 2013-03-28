STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Multiplan raises $351 mln in share offer

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
Multiplan SA, a Brazilian shopping mall operator, raised a total 705 million reais ($351 million) from the sale of new shares in a follow-on offering, according to securities regulator CVM's Website. The company sold 10.8 million shares at a price of 58 reais each, CVM said. A supplementary lot of 1.35 million shares was subscribed.
Proceeds from the offering will be used for expansion and bolstering the company's capital position, CVM added.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)