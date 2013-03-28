版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Cetip's Fleury to step down as CEO on Monday-filing

Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Brazil's largest securities depositary and clearinghouse, said Chief Executive Officer Luiz Fernando Fleury will step down on Monday, according to a securities filing on Monday. He will be replaced temporarily by Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes, the filing said.

The company said late last year that it was searching for a new CEO after Fleury disclosed plans to resign his position at the time.
