FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gerdau may sell debt via JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley-sources

BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments
* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects
Brazil's Gerdau SA, the largest long steel producer in the Americas, has hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley & Co to arrange a series of meetings with bond investors in the United States and Europe, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Following the meetings, Gerdau might sell at least $500 million in global bonds, subject to market conditions, the sources added.
The investor meetings are scheduled to start on Wednesday and extend through Friday in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston. A team of Gerdau executives led by Chief Financial Officer André Pires will lead the meetings, the sources said.
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.
* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors