2013年 4月 8日

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BHG plans to raise up to $265 mln in new shares

No. 3 Brazilian hotel operator BHG SA said on Monday it will issue up to 524.8 million reais ($265 million) in new common shares, according to a regulatory announcement. The company, known as Brazil Hospitality Group, said the pricing of the new shares is scheduled to take place on April 18.
