STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Pão de Açúcar says sales rise 6.6 pct in first quarter

Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, said sales at stores open for a year or more rose 6.6 percent in the first quarter, accelerating from 5.8 percent in the prior three months, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The company posted net revenue of 13.38 billion reais ($6.8 billion) in the first three months of the year, according to the filing.
