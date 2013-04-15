版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks drop on China data

Brazilian stocks fell early on Monday after data showed the annual economic growth rate of top trade partner China fell below expectations in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and mining giant Vale SA.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.53 percent to 54,119.33 shortly after the opening.
