版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 21:00 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Marfrig denies breaching bond covenants -filing

Marfrig SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed meatpacker, denied having breached contractual terms on some local debt notes, as reported by Bloomberg News in recent days. In a securities filing, the company "rebuffs vehemently having breached covenants ... and understands that the spreading of such rumors is due to a speculative drive fueled by people who try to profit from turmoil in financial markets."

Shares of the company had plunged about 18 percent in the past week.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐