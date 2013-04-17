STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Marfrig denies breaching bond covenants -filing

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Marfrig SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed meatpacker, denied having breached contractual terms on some local debt notes, as reported by Bloomberg News in recent days. In a securities filing, the company "rebuffs vehemently having breached covenants ... and understands that the spreading of such rumors is due to a speculative drive fueled by people who try to profit from turmoil in financial markets."
Shares of the company had plunged about 18 percent in the past week.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.