版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 05:30 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Ternium says pulls out of CSA bidding

Steel group Ternium, which controls Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas, has pulled out of the bidding for ThyssenKrupp's CSA steel mill in Rio de Janeiro, Ternium Chief Executive Daniel Novegil said Tuesday.

"On CSA, let me say that Ternium is no longer participating in the sale process of CSA due to the difference in perception of value and due to the situation of the industry," Novegil said on a conference call available on the company's Web site.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐