STXNEWS LATAM-Ternium says pulls out of CSA bidding

Steel group Ternium, which controls Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas, has pulled out of the bidding for ThyssenKrupp's CSA steel mill in Rio de Janeiro, Ternium Chief Executive Daniel Novegil said Tuesday.

"On CSA, let me say that Ternium is no longer participating in the sale process of CSA due to the difference in perception of value and due to the situation of the industry," Novegil said on a conference call available on the company's Web site.