STXNEWS LATAM-Ternium says pulls out of CSA bidding

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
Steel group Ternium, which controls Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas, has pulled out of the bidding for ThyssenKrupp's CSA steel mill in Rio de Janeiro, Ternium Chief Executive Daniel Novegil said Tuesday.
"On CSA, let me say that Ternium is no longer participating in the sale process of CSA due to the difference in perception of value and due to the situation of the industry," Novegil said on a conference call available on the company's Web site.
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)