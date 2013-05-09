STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Thursday

The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks on Thursday:

1) JBS SA : Analysts at Itaú BBA led by Aexandre Miguel cut the price target on shares of the world's largest meatpacker to 7.5 reais from 8.5 reais. The recommendation on the shares was lowered to "market perform" from "outperform."

2) Minerva SA : Analysts at Itaú BBA led by Aexandre Miguel lowered the target on shares of Brazil's No. 3 meatpacker to 14 reais from 15 reais. The recommendation on the shares was lowered to "market perform" from "outperform."

3) Cielo SA : Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group led by Carlos Macedo raised the 12-month price target on shares of Brazil's largest card payment processor to 58.70 reais from 58 reais to reflect an upward revision in earnings estimates for this year. Macedo and his team maintained a "neutral" recommendation on the stock.

4) Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA : Analysts at BTG Pactual Group led by Antonio Junqueira cut the target for shares in Brazil's largest power distributor by market value to 8 reais from 10 reais. Junqueira and his team maintained a "sell" recommendation on the stock.