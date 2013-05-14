版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks open higher as oil producers gain

Brazilian stocks rose early on Tuesday, led higher by oil producers, as Brazil holds its first auction of oil and natural gas rights in five years.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and rival OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.33 percent to 54,629.91 shortly after opening.
