STXNEWS LATAM-GP Investments buys stake in Swiss fund Apen for $33 mln -filing

GP Investments Ltd, the largest Latin American
private equity firm, agreed on Tuesday to buy a 26.7 percent
stake in Swiss investment Fund company Apen Ltd for $33
million as it seeks to expand the type of assets it manages.
The acquisition of the Apen stake will allow GP Investments,
which is based in Hamilton, Bermuda, to venture into management
of equity co-investment, co-investments in so-called funds of
funds, and secondary market transactions, the company said in a
securities filing.
In general, funds of funds are a way to hold a portfolio of
diverse investment funds rather than picking stocks, bonds or
other securities directly.
Newbury Partners and Fortress Investment Group will
each hold a 13.4 percent stake in Apen. American International
Group Inc exited Apen with the GP Investments
transaction, the filing added.