STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Tuesday

BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks on Tuesday:
1) Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Carlos Macedo cut the price target in preferred shares of bank giant Itaú Unibanco Holding SA to 39.90 reais from 43.90 reais previously. Macedo and his team maintained a "buy" recommendation on the stock.
2) Analysts at Deutsche Bank Securities led by José Yordan upped their price target in shares of Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig SA to 27 reais from a prior 24 reais. The analysts maintained a "buy" recommendation on the stock.
3) Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Sara Delfim trimmed earnings per share estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas inteligentes SA to a loss of $0.29, compared with a gain of $0.05 in the first quarter, to account for a shortfall in the period.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
DUBLIN, April 7 Militants would be able to get around a ban on carrying large electronic items into the cabins of planes bound for the United States by travelling from cities not impacted by the ban, Qatar Airways' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.