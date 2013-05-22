版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stock ratings, price targets for Wednesday

The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks on Wednesday:

1) JPMorgan Securities analyst Ken Worthington raised the price target for shares of Brazilian financial bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA to 16 reais from 14 reais, citing "higher valuations that global exchanges are again commanding in the market place on what we believe are generally better market conditions and the impact those improved market conditions will have on trading volumes over time." The recommendation on the stock remains at "overweight."

2) Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group led by Jason Mollin cut the target on shares in Brazilian commercial real estate developer BR Malls SA to 28.50 reais from a prior 32.40 reais. The recommendation on the stock remains at "buy."

3) Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts led by Oswaldo Telles Filho trimmed the target for shares of HRT Participações SA to 2.6 reais from 3.4 reais. Telles and his team kept the recommendation on the stock unchanged at "neutral."
