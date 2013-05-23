STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX fires 300 in restructuring -report

OSX Brasil SA, the shipyard and ship leasing company
controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fired 300
employees as part of an effort to cut costs, O Estado de S.
Paulo said on Thursday. According to Estado, which did not cite
anyone as the source for the information, the company decided to
slow down construction of a shipyard until receiving new orders.
The move is the latest in a plan by Batista's energy,
logistics and mining empire to retrench following missed
targets, project delays and a consequent selloff by
shareholders. Batista became Brazil's richest man in recent
years after raising billions of dollars amid booming demand for
Brazil commodity-related investments, but lost his standing
after the selloff helped slash over $20 billion from his fortune
in the past year.
Calls seeking comment from a spokeswoman for the company in
Rio de Janeiro were not immediately answered.