版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 11日 星期二 21:17 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks track global markets lower at open

Brazilian stocks fell early on Tuesday, tracking a drop in global shares as investors eyed a potential slowdown in monetary stimulus from the world's central banks.

Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were shares of OGX , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, and mining giant Vale SA.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.54 percent to 50,528.33 shortly after opening.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐