STXNEWS LATAM-J.P.Morgan names Menezes CEO of Brazil investment management unit

BRIEF-Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
* Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
J.P. Morgan Asset Management named Vital Menezes as chief executive officer of its investment management unit in Brazil, the company said.
Previously, Menezes was a partner in Gavea Investments, a Rio de Janeiro-based investment group founded by Arminio Fraga, ex-president of Brazil's central bank in 2003. Menezes joined Gavea in 2011, the year after J.P. Morgan Asset Management bought a minority stake in Gavea.
* Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
* Appointed Larry Simkins, president, chief executive officer and director of Washington companies