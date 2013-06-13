版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 11:00 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-J.P.Morgan names Menezes CEO of Brazil investment management unit

J.P. Morgan Asset Management named Vital Menezes as chief executive officer of its investment management unit in Brazil, the company said.

Previously, Menezes was a partner in Gavea Investments, a Rio de Janeiro-based investment group founded by Arminio Fraga, ex-president of Brazil's central bank in 2003. Menezes joined Gavea in 2011, the year after J.P. Morgan Asset Management bought a minority stake in Gavea.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐