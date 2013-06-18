STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's ALL denies report on capital increase plan

BRIEF-Air Canada announces board chairman David Richardson's retirement
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
América Latina Logística SA, Brazil's largest rail operator, on Tuesday denied a report by Valor Econômico saying the company was considering a capital increase to fund expansion and the upgrade of some assets. A spokeswoman for the company said the Valor report "was completely false."
According to Valor, ALL, as the Curitiba, Brazil-based company is known, may need as much as 3.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in fresh capital. Shares of ALL tumbled 5 percent to 9.5 reais early on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.
