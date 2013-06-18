STXNEWS LATAM-Cetip launches liens platform for mortgage loans

Cetip SA Mercados Organizados SA, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, launched a product to sell mortgage liens and data on collateral for mortgages on Tuesday. It was developed in partnership with U.S. technology provider FNC and is considered a stepping stone for the company's mortgage liens program, according to a statement.

Mortgage and commercial property-related transactions reached 277 billion reais ($128 billion) last year, the statement said. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market value, will be the first to adopt the mortgage lien platform.