版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 07:09 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Oi CFO Zornig, COO Meaney to leave -filing

Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA said late on Thursday that Chief Operating Officer James Meaney and Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig will leave the company. Zornig, a company veteran, will temporarily be replaced by Bayard Gontijo, who is currently Oi's treasury director, the company said in a securities filing.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐