STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Oi CFO Zornig, COO Meaney to leave -filing

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA said late on Thursday that Chief Operating Officer James Meaney and Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig will leave the company. Zornig, a company veteran, will temporarily be replaced by Bayard Gontijo, who is currently Oi's treasury director, the company said in a securities filing.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4