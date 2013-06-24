STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil c.bank to step up rate hikes further-JPMorgan

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
Brazil's central bank will probably have to further accelerate the pace of rate hikes to control inflation expectations amid a sharp currency selloff, analysts at JPMorgan said in a research note on Monday. The team led by Fabio Akira and Cassiana Fernandez expect a 75 basis-point hike in July, up from an increase of 50 basis points in May, and see interest rates ending this year at 9.5 percent. They also cut Brazil's 2013 and 2014 growth view to 2.0 and 2.7 percent respectively, down from 2.5 and 3.5 percent previously.
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.