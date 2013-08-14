版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 22:37 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Loan-financed car sales in Brazil rise 11 pct in July, Cetip says

Sales of automobiles, motorcycles and trucks financed through loans in Brazil rose 11 percent in July from the prior month, according to a study by Cetip SA Mercados Organizados published on Wednesday. Cetip's Sistema Nacional de Gravames, the company's auto loans lien platform, said 594,000 vehicles were sold with some type of financing in the country last month.

The average amount of financing for an auto purchase rose to 24,900 reais ($10,800) in July, compared with 24,100 reais a year earlier. The data is widely followed by analysts to assess the performance of the auto lending market as well as Cetip's operational performance in its financing segment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐