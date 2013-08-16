STXNEWS LATAM-Former Brazil's Oi CEO Valim may run retailer Via Varejo

The board of Brazilian home appliance retailer Via Varejo SA nominated Francisco Valim as its pick for chief executive of the company, according to a securities filing on Friday. Valim is formerly a CEO of Grupo Oi SA, a Brazilian telecommunications company.

The board will decide on the nomination on Aug. 23, the filing added. The company is preparing to sell shares in an offering scheduled for this third quarter of this year, sources recently told International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication specialized in capital markets.