2013年 8月 19日

STXNEWS LATAM-JPMorgan cuts 2013, 2014 earnings estimates for Brazil's Cetip

JPMorgan Securities analysts led by Domingos Falavina cut their estimates for adjusted earnings at Cetip SA Mercados Organizados by 0.7 percent to 472 million reais this year from a prior 475 million reais. For 2014, the estimate was lowered 0.9 percent to 520 million reais.

The analysts kept their "overweight" recommendation and a price target of 26 reias on the stock.

