2013年 8月 30日

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks open up on better-than-expected data

Brazilian stocks gained early on Friday after data showed the country's economy grew at its fastest pace in over three years in the second quarter.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of mining giant Vale SA and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 1 percent to 50,420.63 shortly after opening.
