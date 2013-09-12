版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil regulator approves JBS deal for Seara Brasil

Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Thursday approved JBS SA's purchase of Marfrig Alimentos SA's Seara Brasil-branded Brazilian processed foods business, without restrictions.

The deal for Marfrig's local poultry and pork unit for 5.85 billion reais ($2.55 billion) in assumed debt was announced in early June. JBS is the world's largest beef producer.

