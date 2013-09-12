STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil regulator approves JBS deal for Seara Brasil

BRIEF-G4S completes sale of G4S Youth Services
* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Thursday approved JBS SA's purchase of Marfrig Alimentos SA's Seara Brasil-branded Brazilian processed foods business, without restrictions.
The deal for Marfrig's local poultry and pork unit for 5.85 billion reais ($2.55 billion) in assumed debt was announced in early June. JBS is the world's largest beef producer.
QUITO, April 3 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the conservative challenger asked for a recount as some supporters took to the streets in protest.
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)