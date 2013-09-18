STXNEWS LATAM-Prequalified bidders for Brazil's Wednesday road auction

The following is a list of the groups that prequalified as bidders for the auction of the BR-050 highway, a 436-kilometer (273-mile) road linking the state of Goias in Brazil's central Farm Belt with the Minas Gerais state in the mineral-rich and industrialized southeast.

The auction starts at 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT). Results are expected shortly afterwards.

The consortia are:

1) Arteris SA ;

2) Construtora Queiroz Galvão SA;

3) TPI Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA ;

4) Companhia de Participações em Concessões SA, controlled by CCR SA ;

5) Consórcio Verdemar, which is formed by Ecorodovias Industria e Logística SA, Construtora Cowan, Coimex Empreendimentos, Rio Novo Locações, Tervap Pitanga Pavimentação, Contek Engenharia, A. Madeira Indústria e Comércio and Urbesa Administração;

6) Consórcio Rodovia do Sertão, formed by Fidens Engenharia, Construtora Aterpa M. Martins, Via Engenharia, Construtora Barbosa Mello and Carioca Chistiani-Nielsen Engenharia;

7) Consórcio Invepar-Odebrecht Transport, formed by Investimentos & Participacoes em Infra-Estrutura SA, and Odebrecht Transport;

8) Consórcio Planalto, formed by Senpar SA, Construtora Estrutural SA, Construtora Kamilos SA, Ellenco Construções SA, Engenharia e Comércio Bandeirantes and Greca Distribuidora de Asfaltos.