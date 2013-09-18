STXNEWS LATAM-Prequalified bidders for Brazil's Wednesday road auction

The following is a list of the groups that prequalified as
bidders for the auction of the BR-050 highway, a 436-kilometer
(273-mile) road linking the state of Goias in Brazil's central
Farm Belt with the Minas Gerais state in the mineral-rich and
industrialized southeast.
The auction starts at 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT). Results
are expected shortly afterwards.
The consortia are:
1) Arteris SA ;
2) Construtora Queiroz Galvão SA;
3) TPI Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA ;
4) Companhia de Participações em Concessões SA, controlled
by CCR SA ;
5) Consórcio Verdemar, which is formed by Ecorodovias
Industria e Logística SA, Construtora Cowan, Coimex
Empreendimentos, Rio Novo Locações, Tervap Pitanga Pavimentação,
Contek Engenharia, A. Madeira Indústria e Comércio and Urbesa
Administração;
6) Consórcio Rodovia do Sertão, formed by Fidens Engenharia,
Construtora Aterpa M. Martins, Via Engenharia, Construtora
Barbosa Mello and Carioca Chistiani-Nielsen Engenharia;
7) Consórcio Invepar-Odebrecht Transport, formed by
Investimentos & Participacoes em Infra-Estrutura SA,
and Odebrecht Transport;
8) Consórcio Planalto, formed by Senpar SA, Construtora
Estrutural SA, Construtora Kamilos SA, Ellenco Construções SA,
Engenharia e Comércio Bandeirantes and Greca Distribuidora de
Asfaltos.