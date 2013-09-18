版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Bounced checks in Brazil fall in August -Serasa

The number of bounced checks in Brazil fell to 1.87 percent of total checks in circulation in August, down from 2.03 percent in July, and 1.97 percent in August 2012, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.

They remain at a near four-year high in the January-to-August period. The high number of bounced checks come as rising inflation hampers the ability of households to stay current on their debt. In addition, the rising household debt ratio, which weighs on disposable income, poor financial education and rising borrowing costs likely were also to blame for the still-high readings.

