STXNEWS LATAM-Eletrobras says may buy stake in Uruguay's Rouar

State-run Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's largest power utility, said on Friday is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Uruguay's Rouar SA and to participate in the implementation of a project.

Eletrobas, as the Brazilian company is known, is negotiating the stake purchase with Uruguayan state company Administración Nacional de Usinas y Transmisiones Eléctricas, with which it has signed a binding contract, according to a securities filing. The stake purchase does not imply Eletrobras will take control of Rouar, the Brazilian company added.
