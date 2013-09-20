STXNEWS LATAM-Eletrobras says may buy stake in Uruguay's Rouar

State-run Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's
largest power utility, said on Friday is in talks to buy a 50
percent stake in Uruguay's Rouar SA and to participate in the
implementation of a project.
Eletrobas, as the Brazilian company is known, is negotiating
the stake purchase with Uruguayan state company Administración
Nacional de Usinas y Transmisiones Eléctricas, with which it has
signed a binding contract, according to a securities filing. The
stake purchase does not imply Eletrobras will take control of
Rouar, the Brazilian company added.